Bella Foundation goes virtual for annual fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For years, an Oklahoma organization has stepped up to help save thousands of abandoned or neglected animals from across the state.

Now, the Bella Foundation is working to raise money to continue saving pets in need.

The Bella Foundation is hosting the 3rd Annual ‘A Cause for Paws’ event on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests can log on to the virtual fundraiser to participate in a film premier, a silent and live auction, a raffle, and a live musical performance.

Viewing this year’s event is free and can be done from your home computer or phone. To register for the event, click on the LiveStream link on the foundation’s website.

If you want to celebrate the event with a dinner, you can participate in a catered meal from Sparrow Modern Italian Restaurant.

An individual meal that is available for curbside pickup is $40, while a catered watch party for five is $500.

All proceeds from the event will support lifesaving rescue and adoption programs, affordable veterinary care, community outreach programs, and a veterinary assistance program.

