ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — Friends of Dan Luskey said he was more than a crossing guard, he loved people with a servants heart and the impact he had on others will last the rest of their lives.

“I miss him very very much,” said Ina Long, friend of Luskey.

Luskey was an Enid Elementary School crossing guard taken off life support Saturday.

“No matter what he heard or saw, his whole focus was to get those children safely across the street,” said Long.

He was hit by a driver just as school let out Wednesday afternoon.

“I saw so many times how people absolutely ignored speed limits,” said Long.

Luskey’s loss is being felt everywhere, but especially the lives of the children he touched each summer while leading bible sessions.

“The souls and the hearts of our campers were foremost in his mind,” said Andrea Curry with Enter His Gates nonprofit organization.

Something Elisa Salyer got to experience firsthand, Luskey was her youth pastor starting at age six and she said his impact will last forever.

“The way he was able to put things in a language that children can understand, that Is a very very hard thing,” said Salyer.

The driver of the truck, Roberto Lopez was arrested at the scene.

While he sits in jail, Luskey’s loved ones are coming to terms with saying goodbye.

“Dan’s life made a difference in our whole community, our whole town,” added Long.

“We got a lot of good years with him, we got so much time with him,” added Salyer.

If you would like to donate to help with funeral expenses click here.

We’re told any money left over will go toward helping get better equipment for the school crossing guards.