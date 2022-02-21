(NEXSTAR) – Two people found dead in their Florida home Thursday have been identified as the sister and brother-in-law of Bernie Madoff, according to the Associated Press.

Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin Wiener, 90, were both found with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning at their home in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sondra was the older sister of Bernie Madoff, the fraudster convicted of running a $64 billion Ponzi scheme. He and his firm defrauded investors for decades until he was exposed in the financial downturn of 2008.

Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison and died while serving his sentence in April 2021.

Sondra didn’t work for her brother, but her son did, according to the New York Post.

The elderly couple’s families have invoked Marsy’s Law, said the Palm Beach Sheriff. Marsy’s Law, which passed as a constitutional amendment in Florida in 2018, gives crime victims right to due process and freedom from intimidation, among other rights.