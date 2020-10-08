Best Buy kicking off Black Friday deals next week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, some retailers are trying to kick off holiday shopping a little early.

Best Buy has announced that it is kicking off Black Friday sales next week.

On Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, shoppers can get dozens of deals from the Black Friday ad. The rest of the deals will come later this month.

Sneak peek of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals available next week:

Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $529.99 (Save $220)

Laptops starting at $119.99

JBL Free True Wireless headphones for $69.99 (Save $80).

Shoppers can take part in contactless curbside pickup, or you can choose same-day or next-day delivery.

If you decide to shop in-store, the following safety protocols are in place:

Customers and employees are required to wear face coverings.

All employees are following multiple safety guidelines, including daily wellness checks, personal protective equipment, regular cleaning of high-touch areas and more.

We will continue to limit the number of customers allowed in stores at a time throughout the holiday season. Each store will follow all local guidelines, and we will allow a limited maximum capacity to allow for the CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines.

Each store will have a dedicated customer experience host at the front of the store to help direct customers, answers questions and manage any lines.

