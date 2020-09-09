Bethany man narrowly escapes death during armed robbery after suspect gun jams; police search for suspects

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – One local man in Bethany is lucky to be alive after a group of men and women shot him in the legs and attempted to shoot him in the head during an armed robbery.

“He noticed that a car was following him when he turned onto the street to go into the apartments,” said Lt. Angelo Orefice of the Bethany Police Dept.

The apartments located in Bethany near 23rd and Rockwell. Police say early Tuesday morning, 30-year-old Ian Galliers was then confronted by two men and two women.

“Everything happened right there in front of his apartment,” said Orefice.

The suspects reportedly told Galliers to empty his pockets and then pulled a gun. That’s when the victim says a struggle broke out and he wound up staring down the barrel of that gun.

“When they pulled the gun out initially, they aimed it at his head pulled the trigger and it didn’t go off. At that time he was still fighting with them and he got shot twice,” said Orefice.

With a bullet in each leg, Galliers was able to make it to his apartment and call 911. He was taken to an area hospital and has been released.

It is unclear if Galliers knew his attackers.

“At this point, we don’t know absolutely for sure. When the victim was talking to us about what happened, the two individuals came up to him and said empty your pockets. So we don’t know what they were actually looking for whether it was his wallet or anything like that,” said Orefice.

Officials say the suspects are believed to be driving a 2005 dark colored BMW.

“He was able to give us a pretty good description of the two males but not the two females,” said Orefice.

Bethany Police say one suspect was under 5’6″, wearing a white tank top and gray sweatpants and the second suspect was about 5’11″, skinny, wearing a black bandanna, black zip up hoodie and dark jeans.

Officials say the victim was suffering complications from his wounds and didn’t want to talk to police or media today. But they warn…

“If anyone thinks they are being followed I would call 911 and not go home,” said Orefice.

If you have any information about the suspects or this crime, you are urged to call Bethany Police at 405-789-2323.

