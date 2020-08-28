Bethany PD seeks to identify armed and dangerous suspect from armed convenience store robbery

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Bethany Police Department are working to identify a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous after a recent 7-Eleven armed robbery.

On August 16 around 7:30 p.m., Bethany Police responded to an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven located on the corner of NW 36th and Rockwell Ave.

Upon arrival, officers learned a black male, 18 to 25 years of age, approximately 5’8 to 6’0, 160 to 180 lbs, and armed with two handguns entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes, while pointing these handguns at the clerks.











After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store in a southwest direction towards the Bryan Hill Apartments.

It is believed the suspect lives in the area, if not in the apartments.

Bethany Detectives were able to see on security footage the suspect enter the store approximately 45 minutes before he returned to rob it. Each time, the suspect was seen coming and going from the area of the Bryan Hill Apartments.

We are asking for the suspects safety and the safety of the general public, anyone with information as to the identity of this person or witnessed the robbery to call the Bethany Police Department at 405-789-2323. You will remain anonymous.

Recent Headlines: