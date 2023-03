ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident involving a bicyclist in Adair County.

Around 12:35 p.m. on March 10, emergency crews were called to an accident on Baron Hill, along US-59, near Westville, Oklahoma.

Investigators say 58-year-old Lane Hunter was riding a bicycle northbound on US-59 when he swerved left and was hit by a Chevy Malibu.

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.