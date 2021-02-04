Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with international community

The US Department of State building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is visiting the State Department Thursday to underscore his promise to restore a multilateral approach to U.S. foreign policy and mark his administration’s reengagement with the international community.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, formerly the State Department’s top spokesperson, said Biden’s visit “is largely focused on his desire to thank the men and women who are Foreign Service officers, civil servants, who are the heart and soul of that institution and, frankly, our government.”

Psaki added that Biden would “talk broadly about foreign policy,” but said it wasn’t intended to be his first major foreign policy address as president.

However, the visit comes in conjunction with a number of policy announcements meant to restore the nation’s place on the global stage. As a senator from Delaware, he spent years as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the visit’s timing, within two weeks of his presidency, signals the importance of the most senior of Cabinet agencies in his agenda.

During Thursday’s visit, officials said, Biden planned to announce that he will increase the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the United States to more than eight times the level at which President Donald Trump’s administration left it.

Trump’s administration reduced the refugee admissions cap to a record low of 15,000 for fiscal year 2021 before he left office. Biden’s plan would raise that number to 125,000, surpassing the ceiling set by President Barack Obama before he left office by 15,000.

Biden’s proposed 125,000 figure is planned for the budget year beginning Oct. 1. It will take time to rebuild the procedural pipeline – which is facing a backlog of thousands of refugees – and more than one-third of resettlement offices closed, including letting go of personnel, due to drops in refugee arrivals. The president is required by law to first consult Congress on his plans before making a determination.

Biden chose longtime confidant Antony Blinken to be his secretary of state, aiming to reinvigorate an American diplomatic corps that had been depleted, having in years past been the focus of potential budget cuts of up to 35%.

Although Biden’s first nominations and appointments to senior positions at State have trended toward political appointees, the president and Blinken have pledged to promote career staffers.

The visit comes on the heels of extending the last remaining treaty limiting Russian and American stockpiles of nuclear weapons, acting just two days before the pact was set to expire. It also follows days after a coup in Myanmar that has emerged as an early test of Biden’s approach to multilateralism.

On another major foreign policy issue, Biden is weighing whether to cut off U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. U.S. aid has been condemned by the international community and has helped contribute to a substantial humanitarian crisis in an area hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the State Department, Biden may also address asylum claims for residents of Hong Kong there, according to one official. He indicated during his campaign that he was interested in providing protection to people persecuted by the Chinese government.

Another issue that may be addressed Thursday is a review of vetting procedures for refugees, according to the officials. The Trump administration had put in place higher background checks that had brought the program to a standstill, advocates say.

The Trump administration also narrowed eligibility, restricting which refugees are selected for resettlement to certain categories, including people persecuted because of religion and Iraqis whose assistance to the U.S. put them in danger.

Biden is expected to do away with those categories at some point and have the program return to using the long-standing referral system by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees that makes selections based on a person’s need to be resettled.

