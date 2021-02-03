Biden’s COVID-19 team to brief public after announcing plan to send vaccines to pharmacies

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the nation on the latest pandemic response efforts Wednesday, after announcing plans to ship vaccines directly to select pharmacies beginning next week.

The team, selected by President Joe Biden, will hold the briefing at 11 a.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the event in the player above.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said Tuesday that starting next week, roughly 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies, and the allocation of vaccines, are expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production.

That is in addition to 10.5 million doses that the federal government plans to ship weekly to states and territories for the next three weeks, he added. This is part of Biden’s plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are appearing in the United States.

At a briefing last week, the nation’s top infectious diseases effort, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the emergence and increasing spread of coronavirus mutations means that vaccine makers must be ready to make new shots to stay ahead of the public health crisis.

“You can be almost certain that as long as there is a lot of virus circulating in the community, there will be the evolution of mutants, because that is what viruses do,” the government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday.

“This is a wake-up call to all of us,” he said, noting government scientists will be working to keep pace with virus mutations.

More than 52 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the United States, with more than 32 million doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.