A day after the Sooners locked up their 10th straight regular season Big 12 championship, they looked to close the regular season strong.

But so did Oklahoma State. At stake were bragging rights by salvaging a game in the series, playing spoiler on senior day for the Sooners and winning their first ever game at Marita Hynes Field.

The game was scoreless until Hayley Busby cranked a home run to left field scoring her and Syndey Pennington. That gave OSU a 2-0 lead.

OU would respond though in the 4th, with one on, Grace Lyons singled to center to score Tiarie Jennings. Sooners cut the OSU lead in half.

But in the 5th, the last person you’d want to see with bases loaded is Jocelyn Alo. Sure enough she did what she does best, hit a grand slam. That gave OU a 5-2 lead.

OSU would add a run when Hope Trautwein walked in a run, but that’s as close as OSU got as the Sooners swept the series with a 5-3 win.

Next up is the Big 12 Championship Tournament for each. OU finished the regular season 48-1 (17-1) and OSU wrapped up 38-12 (14-4).