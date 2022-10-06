NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Big 12 Conference say TCU has been publicly reprimanded for the school’s actions following a big win against the Sooners.

TCU dominated from the start and routed Oklahoma’s football team 55-24 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.

TCU had 668 total yards, and OU allowed the third most points they’ve allowed in a half in the Big 12 era.

Following the win, TCU stormed the field.

Earlier this week, the Big 12 Conference issued a public reprimand and a $50,000 fine of TCU for the field storming incident.

“Ensuring a safe environment for all players, coaches, officials and support staff is paramount,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Although well intended, the TCU event management policy did not provide for the protection of all game participants. There is no tolerance for any act that compromises safety, and it is the responsibility of home game management to deliver security measures so the visiting team and game officials can safely exit the field.”