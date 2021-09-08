Big 12 quickly working to expand before Texas, OU departures

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to hand off the ball against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – The Big 12 quickly moved into expansion mode with Texas and Oklahoma preparing to leave for the SEC.

There will be no perfect replacements for the only two Big 12 teams to win national championships. And there will be no teams coming from other Power Five leagues.

Cincinnati, Central Florida, BYU and Houston are four likely expansion candidates.

That’s a top 10 team, a huge school that recently had a perfect season, an independent with a nationwide fan base and a Texas team in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Texas and Oklahoma will start SEC play no later than 2025.

