Big 12 to discuss scheduling options for 2020 football season

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – While the coronavirus pandemic has changed many thing about everyday life in 2020, it still remains to be seen how it will change the upcoming football season.

Football fans across the region will have their eyes focused on Monday’s Big 12 Conference meeting. During that meeting, Big 12 presidents will discuss different scheduling options for the upcoming season.

According to ESPN, many athletic directors in the Big 12 are supporting a plan to play nine conference games and one non-conference game this season. However, officials plan to discuss several options.

So far, the SEC, the Big Ten, and the Pac-12 are moving forward with conference-only games. The ACC announced that it will play a 10-game conference with one non-conference opponent.

As a result of those decisions, OU will no longer face Tennessee, and OSU will no longer face Oregon State.

Currently, Oklahoma is scheduled to kick off the season on Aug. 29 against Missouri State.

OSU kicks off its season against Tulsa on Sept. 12.

