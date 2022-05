The Big 12 Tournament Champion Oklahoma Sooners begin their quest to Omaha on Friday in Gainesville, Florida.

The Sooners earned the two seed in the regional and will battle Liberty at noon on Friday, June 3rd. It’s the first time these two teams have squared off.

OU has never played Florida in baseball either. The Gators will square off with Central Michigan to round out that regional.

It’s Oklahoma’s first regional since 2018 and 37th overall in school history.