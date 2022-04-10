OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A bill that bans nonbinary designation, meaning someone doesn’t identify as a traditional male or female, on Oklahoma birth certificates is one step closer to becoming a state law.

“When you’re born, you’re either a biological female or you’re a biological male. You either have an XX chromosome or an XY chromosome,” said Representative Sheila Dills, R-District 69, one of the bill’s co-authors. “I think this is a very big, important issue to the majority of people in Oklahoma and we’re going to take care of it.”

Senate Bill 1100 requires the biological sex to be listed on Oklahoma birth certificates as either male or female, banning the use of “X” or any other notation representing a nonbinary designation. It advanced through a house committee Wednesday.

The measure would stamp Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order into law.

“We’re just putting it in law that a person is either a biological female or male at birth,” said Rep. Dills.

It’s an issue lawmakers and activists are not seeing eye to eye on.

“It’s certainly disappointing, but not surprising,” said Nicole McAfee, the executive director of Freedom Oklahoma. “The impacts I think are far reaching in terms of both mental and emotional harm.”

McAfee said the bill raises a list of concerns for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Think about all of the other documents that build off of having a required birth certificate,” said McAfee. “Think about what it means to go vote as a person who is non-binary or two-spirit or gender-diverse and be misgendered because your form of ID doesn’t match who you are. Those same issues happen in housing and employment [and] when people are trying to get vaccines.”

The bill now heads to the full house for consideration.