OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A bill that addresses tobacco and vape use by those under 21 has been signed into law.

House Bill 2165, drafted by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, would require those who are under 21 who buy tobacco products to complete a tobacco education program.

Oklahoma’s current legal age to purchase tobacco is 21.

Under HB 2165, violators would need to complete an educational or tobacco cessation program or community service as directed by the court.

In 2022, the legislature eliminated municipal enforcement and regulations related to underage tobacco use and possession. HB 2165 is set to return authority to municipalities to make and enforce ordinances related to tobacco and e-cigarette products.

Earlier this week, Gov. Stitt signed the measure into law.