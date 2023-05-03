OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would help clear up the backlog on rape kits in Oklahoma has been signed into law.

Senate Bill 1000, authored by Sen. Kay Floyd, (D- Oklahoma City), allows the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to inquire about the location of unprocessed rape kits.

“It’s absolutely a travesty of justice that victims of sexual assault must endure long wait times in having their evidence kits tested,” said Rep. Steve Bashore, (R-Miami.) “This legislation will help investigators clear the backlog that exists and will assist in speedier justice moving forward.”

For several years, Sen. Floyd has been working with the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Task Force to address the backlog.

“We wanted to ensure the statutory authority for OSBI to call the law enforcement agency to inquire about the location and custody of a kit, and that the law enforcement agency can provide this information so the kits can then be processed,” said Floyd, D-Oklahoma City. “I appreciate the support of the Legislature and Governor Stitt in helping us continue the important work of the SAFE Task Force.”

The measure will become effective Nov. 1.