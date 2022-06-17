WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A group of U.S. representatives are introducing a bill that hopes to address the baby formula shortage.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced the Formula Shortage Reporting Act of 2022 to ensure the Food & Drug Administration receives timely information from manufacturers about anticipated disruptions of the infant formula supply.

“Infant formula is medically necessary. The FDA should be informed of any future delays – but currently, that’s not the law of the land,” said Johnson. “South Dakota was hit hard during this formula shortage – my bill allows us to be better prepared should an issue at a formula plant ever happen again.”

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), and Rep. Kim Schrier, MD (D-WA) are original cosponsors of the legislation.

“American families should never have to stare at empty shelves of formula and worry about how they will feed their baby ever again,” said Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK). “I’m proud to support this critical legislation that would require full transparency and accountability from infant formula manufacturers and the FDA. It is imperative that the FDA effectively monitor potential supply chain disruptions and take steps to avoid shortages from happening in the future.”

The bill requires formula manufacturers to provide notice to the FDA at least 72 hours prior to an interruption.

The manufacturers are also required to provide reasons for the interruption of a product that could lead to a disruption, and how long the interruption is expected to disrupt production.