OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that works to increase the number of direct flights to Oklahoma has now been signed into law.

Senate Bill 1461 creates the Oklahoma Air Service Development Grant Program, which will be administered by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

“This is a great program for Oklahoma. There are many businesses that won’t even consider relocating or expanding to a community without having a direct flight to the city where they’re headquartered. Having a statewide program providing grant funding to our commercial headquarters can give them an important edge when competing with other states for those critical direct routes,” Sen. Paul Rosino, (R-Oklahoma City) said.

Rosino says the grant program would allows the state to partner with commercial airports and communities as they work to attract new direct flight paths.

Under SB 1461, grant funding can be used for commercial air service development to introduce new airline services to the state.

“The establishment of the Oklahoma Air Service Development Grant Program will be a shot in the arm for economic development in our state,” House Majority Leader Jon Echols said. “Oklahoma is no longer a flyover state, we are a fly-to state, and programs like this will help attract more people to come and see what our beautiful state has to offer.”