OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many industries continue to struggle in the search for qualified workers, one Oklahoma lawmaker says he is working to make it more feasible for some students to choose those careers.

Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, (R-Muskogee), authored Senate Bill 27 to boost Oklahoma’s workforce by providing a new pathway for students to get licenses and certifications through career techs.

Under the measure, students who want to go to a career tech after high school could also be eligible for the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program scholarship.

“Oklahoma’s Promise has helped thousands of students fulfill their dream of obtaining a higher education or attending a Career Tech by completing the stringent college preparatory curriculum,” Pemberton said. “Given that career tech programs and certifications can be completed in much less time than a traditional bachelor’s or even a two-year degree, my bill would allow students wishing to attend a career tech to qualify for the state tuition program by simply completing the high school core curriculum, making this an easier and more attainable path for many students.”

Senate Bill 27 would also allow students to qualify for OHLAP with a composite SAT score of 1110 or higher.

Currently, to qualify for OHLAP, students must be an Oklahoma resident, enroll in the scholarship program in the 8th through 11th grade, meet family income requirements, maintain a 2.5 cumulative GPA, and be an upstanding citizen.

The bill was unanimously approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.