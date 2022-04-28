OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that hopes to support the oil and gas industry was approved by the Oklahoma Senate.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved House Bill 2034, which aims to support Oklahoma’s oil and gas industry.

“Oklahoma is the state fossil fuels built,” Rep. Mark McBride, (R-Moore) said. “Oil and gas are extremely significant to Oklahomans and our overall economy, and this bill protects our interests from a global movement that attacks the use of fossil fuels. I’m glad to see the passage of this important legislation, and I’m grateful to Senator Allen for his persistence in seeing this through the legislative process.”

The bill, which is also known as the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act of 2022, would require the state to divest from any financial company that boycotts the energy industry.

“This legislation would ensure the state of Oklahoma is free from discrimination against the fossil-fuel industry and does not support corporations that put political ideology ahead of the interests of taxpayers, shareholders and residents,” Allen said. “More than six percent of our state’s jobs are produced by traditional energy – triple the national average. By divesting from and prohibiting state contracts with companies that boycott this industry, we can bolster support for the employees and jobs created by oil and gas and safeguard the interests of Oklahoma’s citizens and economy.”

The measure moves back to the House of Representatives for final approval before heading to the governor’s desk for his signature.