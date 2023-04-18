OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would upgrade Oklahoma’s 911 services announced that it will be named after an Oklahoma man.

House Bill 1590 would adjust the fee for devices capable of calling 911 from 75 cents to $1.25 a month. It would also require CPR training for dispatchers in the state to assist callers until help arrives.

“I held an interim study on this issue where we heard from several of my constituents who recounted how they called 911 during an emergency and had to wait to get the services they so desperately needed while 911 operators tried to locate them or find the right dispatch service to help,” Rep. Jim Grego, (R-Wilburton) said. “This legislation will help our 911 operations update mapping and equipment and engage in better communication to get people in our rural communities the help they need in a much more timely manner. This could save lives.”

The measure is being called the “Haiden Fleming Memorial Act” in honor of a 22-year-old man who died of a cardiac incident.

“Haiden Fleming was a great kid, and a fine young man,” Sen. Blake Stephens, (R-Tahlequah) said. “He’d just finished having lunch with his family when he suffered a cardiac incident. They lived very close to a county line, which caused some difficulties with 911 and emergency responders who were in different coverage areas. His family asked that this bill be named for Haiden to help draw attention to the need for Next Generation 911.”

The measure was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and now awaits consideration by the full Senate.