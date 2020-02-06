Black ice conditions reported by ODOT; drivers should be alert

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says due to freezing temperatures in central and eastern Oklahoma, black ice conditions are reported across the state.

ODOT crews are treating highways and interstates with salt and sand.

Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Officials say drivers are urged to slow down and use caution on the roadways. Pavements that appear wet may actually have a thin coating of ice.

For an interactive look at current highway conditions, including views from snow plow cameras, visit this website.

