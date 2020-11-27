Black Lives Matter calls for police chief and officers involved in shooting teen to resign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter laid out a list of demands after police shot and killed an armed teen robbery suspect.

Police say 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez allegedly robbed a gas station near Western Ave. and I-240 Monday night.

Protestors marched for justice for Rodriguez Wednesday night. Witnesses say he dropped the gun before officers fired.

On the night of the shooting, police said he wasn’t listening to commands.

“He came out with the gun in his hand, he did not follow officer instructions while coming out with the gun in his hand, ultimately he was shot,” MSgt. Gary Knight said.

Black Lives Matter held a press conference Thursday responding to what happened.

“The consistent used of lethal force by police officers must stop,” Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, executive director of Black Lives Matter OKC, said. “The killing of civilians by agents of the state shows a complete disregard for the value of all human lives.”

Rodriguez was shot by six officers. Five fired lethal rounds, and one fired non-lethal rounds.

“[That] raises questions about the policies, practices and training protocol of all police departments that lead to six police officers choosing to act as judge, jury, and executioner of a minor who complied with their instructions,” Dickerson said. “It is appalling that OCPD’s most recent victim was 15 years old, a 15 year old child.”

Black Lives Matter is calling for Police Chief Wade Gourley to resign.

“His position adds to the egregious culture of disregard for human life and dignity of all people,” Dickerson said.

They’re also calling for the resignation of all the officers involved in Rodriguez’s death.

“Their pension should be transferred to the family of the slain victim and victims,” Dickerson said.

She says they’re asking the city manager to terminate the chief if he doesn’t submit his resignation in seven days. They’re also asking for an independent investigation and the suspension of lethal force.

“If all of the officers had utilized non-lethal rounds as one officer had the wherewithal to do, a child’s life would’ve been spared,” Dickerson said.

The group also called for Gourley’s resignation over the summer. The chief said then that the department is working on listening to the community and making improvements.

However, protestors don’t think that’s happening.

“The Oklahoma City police department seems to promote the ideology that no lives matter,” Dickerson said.

This is the third fatal officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City in a few weeks.