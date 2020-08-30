Black Lives Matter holds March for Justice

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Lives Matter held a March for Justice commemorating the March on Washington led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1963.

“We just continued that spirit,” Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, executive director of Black Lives Matter OKC, said. “We’re going to continue getting in good trouble, necessary trouble, and fighting the fight.”

Dozens of people gathered at Nappy Roots bookstore before driving to the State Capitol.

The rally sought to give voices to those who’ve been oppressed, such as people of color, indigenous people, and immigrants.

“We’re saying to the systems, ‘stop killing us,'” Dickerson said.

Speakers also addressed inequality when it comes to incarceration.

“It’s not democracy when I work at Walmart and have to sit in jail, and you work at Devon and you can literally get away with murder,” Camille Landry with Black Lives Matter said.

Family and friends of death row inmate Julius Jones also spoke to fight for his freedom.

“It has been a hell that we can’t escape from,” Madeline Davis-Jones, Jones’s mother, said.

“This is not a game, this is a gentleman who could lose his life,” Jones’s best friend, Jimmy Lawson, said.

Activists say protests are necessary for change.

“America was formed on protest. How can you honor Paul Revere and say Sheri [Dickerson] is a terrorist?” Landry said.

The local Black Lives Matter group also had a coalition go to the national march in Washington, D.C.