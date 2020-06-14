Black Lives Matter protestors march from City Hall to police station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Lives Matter held a protest Saturday morning where several hundred participants marched from City Hall to the police station.

“Black Lives Matter is doing the work, our community is doing the work, and black lives are dying every day, and we need our allies to stand up with us to continue that fight,” Jasmine Brown Jutras with Black Lives Matter said.

Local leaders like Nikki Nice and Kendra Horn also made an appearance. “No one should be targeted because of the color of their skin. We should never again have to hear ‘I can’t breathe’ form someone who has been targeted because of the color of their skin,” Horn said. “I’m tired of seeing my black brothers’ and sisters’ names behind a hashtag,” Sheri Dickerson with Black Lives Matter said.

Organizers say they’re working with city officials after issuing a list of demands a couple of weeks ago.

Mayor David Holt told KFOR earlier this month, “It’s easy to pat ourselves on the back and be happy that we abolished Jim Crow laws or that overt acts of racism are shouted down in a public square. But the outcomes are still not equal because the opportunities are still not equal.”

“I’m not satisfied with, you know, any of our relationships if we’re to a point where people believe they have to protest to get something done,” Chief Wade Gourley told KFOR earlier.

Activists also say some funding should be moved from police to other areas.