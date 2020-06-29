Black Lives Matter responds to charges of terrorism filed against some protestors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Lives Matter leaders say they are “deeply disturbed” by the charges of terrorism filed against some protesters.

“I call it the injustice system,” Sheri Dickerson, executive director of Black Lives Matter OKC, said. “What I am concerned about is how charges are consistently disparate against black and brown persons.”

Malachai Davis is a protester who’s been charged with terrorism.

His attorney, David McKenzie, says that charge is crossing the line.

“What I saw is at best my client smacked a window and the window did not break. So I saw nothing that he was inciting any sort of riot, that he was aiding, abetting, or encouraging others to harm property or anything like that,” McKenzie said.

He says he doesn’t think his client should be facing charges.

KFOR asked Dickerson if those charged with terrorism should face lesser charges. She says she won’t debate the legalities.

“What we’re saying is, the charges that were placed on them, are not indicative of what happened. That’s not violence, that’s not terrorism,” she said.

Dickerson says a racial injustice is more willing to defend bad cops.

“It is clear that both the police and the District Attorney will only respond to our pleas for deescalation of violence against human beings with further escalation and violence,” she said.

Another protester, Saxon Weber, is charged with assaulting a police officer while carrying a pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest.

He is part of a group that provides security for Black Lives Matter at protests.

District Attorney David Prater released a statement that reads:

“It is concerning and bewildering that this organization has chosen to defend criminals who are violent, exploitive and unscrupulous. These criminals have subverted peaceful protests and impaired the open discussion regarding race in our country. These criminals are diabolic and strategic in their use of tactics historically employed by terrorists throughout the world; namely, targeting innocent citizens with violence and the threat of violence, intimidation, the dissemination of propaganda to disrupt societal and communal relationships and using peaceful protestors as human shields. When you employ these tactics for a political purpose, you are a terrorist.

No individual or organization will intimidate me or law enforcement from protecting those we serve by aggressively enforcing and prosecuting the law. When you act like a terrorist, you will be treated like a terrorist. All innocent citizens of Oklahoma County deserve to be protected. The citizens of Oklahoma County have a legal and constitutional right to personal safety and the protection of their property. It is my job to protect innocent citizens and their property and I will continue to do it to the best of my ability.”

BLM-OKC also issued a full statement, which you can read here:

