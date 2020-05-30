Black Lives Matter to hold protest in Oklahoma City demanding justice for George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pushed his knee down against George Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and pleaded to be released. He died beneath Chauvin’s knee. Chauvin stands accused of third-degree murder.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Lives Matter will protest in Oklahoma City Saturday, May 30, to demand justice for George Floyd, who died beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Protesters will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Walgreens on the corner of NW 23rd and Classen Avenue.

Protest organizers urge all participants to wear face masks and allow six feet of distance between themselves and fellow protesters.

Floyd died Monday, May 25. Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer who has since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, pinned his knee against the back of Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn’t breathe and pleaded for his life. Three other officers surrounded Floyd and helped keep him pinned to the ground as nearby citizens expressed concern that Floyd couldn’t breathe.

Floyd, 46, was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when EMS arrived to the scene, Minneapolis fire officials said in a report.

He was taken to a hospital, and emergency room staff worked for nearly an hour to revive him.

Floyd was officially pronounced dead 90 minutes after his encounter with Minneapolis police.

Chauvin was arrested on suspicion of third-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

Outrage over Floyd’s death has swept across the nation, with protests going deep into the night in several major cities.

The protest in Minneapolis has resulted in the burning of businesses and a police precinct. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who pledged swift justice for Floyd, has mobilized the National Guard in response to the protests.

Protesters have called for the arrest of the other three officers – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane – as well.

A protest was held in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Black Lives Matter will hold another protest in Oklahoma City on Sunday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. at 36th Street and Kelley.

A protest will be held in Norman at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, in Andrews Park.