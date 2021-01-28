Black-owned Oklahoma City bookstore struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For years, an Oklahoma City bookstore has provided more than literature to the community.

Nappy Roots Books has given shelter and assistance to those in need, while also taking part in community action. Now, they’re asking for help to keep their mission going.

Outside Nappy Roots Books, you can see evidence of need in the northeast Oklahoma City community.

“We’re seeing people sleeping on the sidewalk outside,” said co-owner Camille Landry.

Inside, you can feel the need to keep this place of refuge and resource alive.

“I couldn’t afford to pay the gas bill and we’re using space heaters,” said Landry. “Sometimes you have to make difficult choices – do you give some money to the landlord so you don’t get evicted or do you stay chilly all day long?”

She says they’re doing all they can to keep the store going.

Nappy Roots Books closed from February to June due to the pandemic.

Since then, business has still been slow.

“It’s devastating when you run on a really slim budget,” said Landry.

It’s a slim budget for a store with a big heart, welcoming in anyone in need.

“We have a warm place where people can come read and sit or just contemplate your belly button if that’s what you want to do,” Landry said.

They help provide resources for mental health, food, and other staples needed in the community like dictionaries.

Landry says virtual learning has made academic success even further out of reach for many families she knows in Oklahoma City.

“A kid doing school on their mom’s phone in the car – that’s homelessness,” she said.

The book store is also serving as a home base for community action, especially this summer during the protests over racial injustice.

“This is a place where people come together to solve problems,” said Landry. “One of the reasons why that’s so important is because there aren’t a lot of facilities in this community that are owned by the community other than the church.”

Landry says she knows her store is one of many impacted by the pandemic.

She’s thankful for the support they’ve received and hopes they can keep paying the bills so they can help others with their needs as well.

“We’ve got to find some way to respond to this crisis,” Landry said.

Next month, during Black History Month, they’ll be hosting a fundraiser and are hoping to receive donations of items they can auction.

Nappy Roots accepts cash donations in person and online.

It is a non-profit so donations are tax-refundable and transparent.