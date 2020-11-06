Black Women Voices to host its sixth panel of 2020, featuring local women of faith

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Black Women Voices is continuing its virtual panel series featuring local Black women leaders engaging in discussion while educating the community on systemic racism and their lived experiences.

On Wednesday, November 11, at 6 p.m., the series will focus on these experiences in the faith community.

The event will be live-streamed from 6-7:30 p.m. on Black Women Voices’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Sharri Coleman, First Lady at Fifth Street Baptist Church, Adjunct Professor at the University of Oklahoma, Site Director at Community Hope Center at the 5th, and Internship Coordinator at Millwood High School.

PANELISTS

DeBorah Boneta, Executive Director Suraltul Nur and director of the Mercy Pantry

Reverend Dawn Boyles, Educational Consultant and Associate Minister at Fifth Street Missionary Baptist Church

Reverend Bessie Hamilton, Co-Pastor of Quayle UMC and the Coordinator of Multi-Ethnic Initiatives for the Oklahoma Conference of the UMC

Cece Jones-Davis, Ordained minister, speaker, singer, social advocate, and entrepreneur

LaTasha Timberlake, Founder/Executive Director of Lillian Timber Farms

The final panel of 2020 will take place in December and will focus on the lived experiences of Black women in the media. Previous panels featuring local Black women discussing health, race, and equity can be found on their Facebook page.