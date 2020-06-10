Blackwell activities halted after football coach tests positive for COVID-19

BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – School activities were temporarily put on hold in Blackwell after a high school football assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

“I don’t like things going up my nose for sure,” said incoming senior football player Cameron Prince. He was one of two players swab tested after getting a ride from the coach last week.

The coach texted them Tuesday morning when he learned his diagnosis.

“At first I kind of freaked out,” Prince said. “I was a little bit nervous because I have two of my family members at home now that are at high risk.”

According to Blackwell Schools Superintendent Shawn Haskins, the coach helped lead summer training on Thursday and Friday, then Friday afternoon learned he may have been exposed to the virus at an out-of-state funeral. He went to get tested on Friday.

Haskins said the coach has been following social distancing guidelines since practice started last week.

“He was wearing a mask when he had contact with these students, they were outside social distancing,” Haskins said.

Prince’s mother, Diana Whittington, said it’s sobering to realize just how many contacts can be made over just a few days.

“I mean, he was around all these kids,” Wittington said, “so yeah, it’s amazing how fast you can come in contact with something like that.”

She’s also grateful he quickly shared the news of his positive test Tuesday.

“I’m not really upset with it because the poor guy didn’t know,” she said.

Now school activities, including Friday’s prom, have been postponed for two weeks, during which time Whittington said she and her family will be quarantined.

“Not going anywhere, not doing anything again, but that’s alright,” she said. “Id rather do 14 days than maybe 30 or 60 days in bed or in the hospital.”

Blackwell Mayor TJ Greenfield released a statement Wednesday afternoon that said the city pool will be temporarily reduced to half capacity.