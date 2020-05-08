Blake Shelton performs live from Oklahoma on the Grand Ole Opry



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Opry members Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, and Dustin Lynch

will perform on the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,923rd consecutive Saturday

night broadcast Saturday, May 9.

Music superstar Gwen Stefani will make her Grand Ole

Opry debut that night, joining Shelton for their duet performance of his current single

“Nobody But You.”



Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Opry will stage a remote broadcast performance as part

of a regularly scheduled Opry show.

Adkins and Lynch will perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry House, after which Shelton and Stefani will play for fans around the world via a

remote broadcast performance from Shelton’s farm in Oklahoma where the two artists are

safely sheltered at home.

Adkins invited Shelton to become an official Opry member in 2010 and extended the same invitation to Lynch in 2018.



You can watch it on our sister-station KAUT Freedom 43 Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m.