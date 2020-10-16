Blast from the past! 1980’s ‘Rad’ screening this Saturday, starring OK’s Bart Conner

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The name Bart Conner might bring up memories of Conner winning two Olympic gold medals in 1984 in men’s gymnastics, but did you also know this Oklahoma native starred in the 1980’s BMX biker movie ‘Rad’?

You can catch a free screening this Saturday, October 17th, at Riversport OKC , which also boasts its own BMX bike track for today’s enthusiasts, at 800 Riversport Drive in Oklahoma City. The screening is free, but parking on location costs $10.

Movie goers are asked to bring a blanket to sit on, to wear masks, and to practice social distancing.

The show starts at sundown and is sure to be a rad time!