PASADENA, California (KFOR/Storyful) – A blind dog was taking a leisurely stroll through a construction site when it suddenly fell 15 feet down a narrow hole.

Video at the top of this story shows rescue crews bringing the pooch to the surface, along with pictures of the dog in good spirits after the rescue.

Crews did not say whether the dog’s owner was there at the time of the fall, but the dog and owner were reunited once rescue crews examined the dog and deemed it uninjured.

The entire rescue operation took just 13 minutes with help from the Pasadena Fire Department, along with Arcadia, South Pasadena, and Glendale Fire departments.