ZEELAND, Michigan (Storyful/KFOR) – A high school basketball game in Zeeland, Michigan became even more exciting than March Madness when a blind student made a basket.

Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball allows special education students to participate in school sports opportunities, such as this free throw on March 22nd.

A staff member used a pole to bang on the basket, allowing the girl to hear where to shoot the ball.

She shoots, she scores, and the crowd erupts!

Teacher Nate Vande Guchte said, “The positive and enthusiastic environment our student body created on Tuesday is something our athletes won’t forget!”