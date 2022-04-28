OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blown glass is typically left to the artists, but you can now make your own art at Blue Sage Studios in Oklahoma City – and no experience is necessary.
News 4’s Heather Holeman took her entire family for a fun afternoon at Blue Sage Studios, and came home with art that will last a lifetime.
Blue Sage Studios owner Andy Boatman helped Heather’s family make blown glass flowers and paperweights. You can also make your own ornament.
Flowers and paperweights cost $40 each, while ornaments cost $35. They take about 15 minutes each to make, though the session lasts longer depending on the amount of people in your session, as well as to go over safety measures, as the molten glass reaches 2,000 degrees and the furnaces get up to 2,500 degrees!
If you would like to make your own blown glass art, you can find more information here, or you can email Andy at andy@bluesagestudios.com to get your spot reserved. Right now they are booking spots for June.
You can find Andy this weekend at the Edmond Arts Festival in downtown Edmond, or find him at his studio, which is full of vases, ornaments, flowers, and paper weights for purchase, if you would rather not make your own.