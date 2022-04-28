OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blown glass is typically left to the artists, but you can now make your own art at Blue Sage Studios in Oklahoma City – and no experience is necessary.

Heather Holeman with her family, her sister’s family, and her parents. Andy Boatman is on the far right. His assistant, Rachel Johnston, is on the far left.

News 4’s Heather Holeman took her entire family for a fun afternoon at Blue Sage Studios, and came home with art that will last a lifetime.

Flowers made by Heather and her family for Mother’s Day.

Heather placed her four flowers in a vase, but they can also lay flat for display.

Blue Sage Studios owner Andy Boatman helped Heather’s family make blown glass flowers and paperweights. You can also make your own ornament.

Paperweight, made my Heather’ nephew Max.

Flowers and paperweights cost $40 each, while ornaments cost $35. They take about 15 minutes each to make, though the session lasts longer depending on the amount of people in your session, as well as to go over safety measures, as the molten glass reaches 2,000 degrees and the furnaces get up to 2,500 degrees!

Ornaments made by Andy Boatman at Blue Sage Studios.

If you would like to make your own blown glass art, you can find more information here, or you can email Andy at andy@bluesagestudios.com to get your spot reserved. Right now they are booking spots for June.

Flower made by Heather’s sister, Heidi.

You can find Andy this weekend at the Edmond Arts Festival in downtown Edmond, or find him at his studio, which is full of vases, ornaments, flowers, and paper weights for purchase, if you would rather not make your own.

Blue Sage Studios is located at 1218-C N. Western Avenue in Oklahoma City.