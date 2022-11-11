CHISWELL GREEN, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Video shows a 24-year-old driver erratically driving a BMW in circles around gas pumps, which led to his arrest, conviction, and sentencing. He’ll soon be headed to jail.

Herts Police in England say the sentencing was just handed down, after the January 16th incident.

Dominic Manley pled guilty to dangerous driving and was “sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. He was also sentenced to 240 hours of unpaid work, to complete a thinking skills program and was fined £50 ($355 U.S.),” according to Police Chief Clare Lapenna.

Lapenna says no one was injured, but that the driver narrowly missed the pumps.

The arrest came after a crackdown on illegal car meets and dangerous driving.