VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – Police made about a dozen arrests after a boat party in Volusia County, Florida called “Mayhem at Lake George” indeed turned to mayhem.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s chopper pilot points out a man with a bloodied face who later fell unconscious and was lifted by party goers onto a barge meant for the DJ.

The May 7th event, described on its Facebook page as a “huge floatilla/gathering on the Juniper sandbar,” led to about a dozen arrests for fighting and DUI while operating a boat, as well as eight citations, and 50 warnings.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told the local media, “Like anything else, you’re going to have knuckleheads to try to ruin everything and our job is to eradicate the knuckleheads.”

One man was medically evacuated, while others were detained on law enforcement boats.