Bodies of 3 overdue hikers found after Alaska avalanche

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The bodies of three overdue hikers have been found in the debris of an avalanche slide near Alaska’s largest city.

Alaska State Troopers say the bodies of Thomas Devine of Chugiak, Matthew Nyman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Edward Watson of Miami were recovered near Bear Mountain.

It’s about 25 miles north of downtown Anchorage. The three had gone for a hike on Tuesday. When they didn’t return, they were reported overdue.

Troopers and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group began a ground search Wednesday. They ran across what appeared to be a recent avalanche.

The bodies of the three men were found in the slide area.

