LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Las Vegas have just released the body cam video of the moment a crashed vehicle on the Las Vegas Strip went up in flames, just as an officer and a good Samaritan pulled the unconscious driver to safety.

Video at the top of this story shows the officer telling the story in his own words.

“This is exactly why I joined the force. It was to help people,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Derek Stebbins of the January 27th incident. “Everybody thinks all we do is take bad guys to jail. We save people’s lives at the same time, and that’s what we signed up to do for this job.”

The driver had crashed into a palm tree in the center median by The Mirage.

The passerby who helped Officer Stebbins, Justin Mouser, was on vacation in Vegas when he stumbled upon the accident and jumped into action.

“I think it was awesome that he stayed,” Stebbins said.

The condition of the driver was not released.