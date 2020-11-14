Body camera video tracks police chase across metro that ends with woman taken away in ambulance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than a month after a woman was accused of running from police across the Oklahoma City metro, police released body cam video from the pursuit.

Ashley Ausby was charged with endangering others while eluding police.

On September 30, a motorcycle officer tracked her speeding down I-40 going nearly 90 mph.

He went to pull her over, even gesturing next to her window for her to stop, but she showed no sign of slowing.

Finally she exited at Sunnylane Road in Del City, but didn’t stop until she got into a neighborhood near her home.

At one point, Aubry is seen stopping and taking video of the officer out her window.

“Why are you following me,” she said out her window.

“Because you’re speeding and you won’t stop,” said the officer.

“No I’m not, I’m going 60,” she yelled.

“Ok. When the lights are on behind you you have to stop,” the office said. “Why don’t you come over here and turn it off?”

But she didn’t, continuing to her home on Elm Drive.

Even in her driveway she refused to hand over her license.

Other officers arrived and placed a stop stick behind her car.

That’s when Ausby sped out of the driveway in reverse, nearly hitting a car passing by.

Ausby was able to escape into her home, but finally surrendered to police. It’s not clear why she did not pull over.