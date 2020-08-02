Body found at Lake Ponca

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after finding a man’s body in Lake Ponca Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Ponca City Police arrived to the area near Lake Ponca campgrounds at 9:25 a.m. Saturday to find a body in the water.

Officers were able to confirm that Michael Ray Newsom, 42, was found six feet from the embankment on the east side of the lake.

Newsom’s body was then transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials say that the initial investigation does not show any sings of foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation.