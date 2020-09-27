Body found in pond near Tecumseh

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A body was found in a pond Sunday afternoon according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to a pond near State Highway 9 and State Highway 102 around 12 p.m. Sunday.

The Pink Fire Department and State Medical Examiner’s Office are also on scene.

This is a developing story.

Latest Stories