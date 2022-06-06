OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Boeing is hosting a career event later this week for experienced engineering and program management professionals.

The in-person career fair will be held on June 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at City and State Restaurant Events Center, located at 19 N.E. 6th St. in Oklahoma City.

The event is open to all interested candidates.

Attendees can apply to open roles ahead of time to be eligible for on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers.

To apply, visit Boeing’s website.

Organizers say multiple job locations and some virtual opportunities are available to candidates. Relocation and signing bonuses are available on some positions.