Boil order lifted for areas in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City officials announced Sunday that a boil order issued earlier this week has been lifted.

Customers of the Norman Public Water Supply were notified of a problem with the water supply in the area north of Robinson Street and east of Flood Avenue on Friday. They were advised to boil water before consumption.

On Sunday, Norman officials said the problem was corrected, and it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

The cause of the contamination is still under investigation. City officials say they suspect the problem was an issue related to work on an ongoing water well project.

Crews have turned off water from the well field. Officials say chlorinated water from the water treatment plant and Oklahoma City will continue to be used while the source of the problem is identified and corrected.

Residents are advised to flush their water to clear plumbing of potentially contaminated water. Flushing your household and building water lines includes interior and exterior faucets, showers, water and ice dispensers, water treatment units, and so on.

Norman officials also asked people to follow the below guidelines:

Clean aerators: remove all aerators from faucets and soak in bleach.

Faucets: flush for five minutes with cold water. For a residence with multiple levels, start at the top of the house.

Showers: flush five minutes of a mix of hot and cold water.

Toilets: flush and clean each toilet.

Washing machines: none required.

Dishwashers: if your machine has a sanitize cycle, run 1 cycle.

Outdoor spigots: five minutes, disconnect hose first.

Refrigerator water dispenser: flush for five minutes or at least 1 quart of water.

Faucet/fridge water filters: consider replacing filter per manufacturer recommendation.

In-line water filter: consider replacing filter per manufacturer recommendation.

Ice makers: dump all existing ice and discard new ice made over an additional 24 hour period to assure complete purging of the water supply line. Wash and sanitize the ice bin.

Food and baby formula: be sure you have discarded any baby formula or other foods prepared with water on the days of the boil order. (If unsure of the dates contact your water department.)

Water heaters: run hot water from all faucets until water runs cold. The second option is to drain the water heater using a spigot/release on the bottom of the heater.

Water softeners: cycle water softener per manufacturer recommendation.

Soft drink dispensers: disconnect flavoring and cycle water through until replaced with fresh water, reconnect flavoring.

Some customers may experience discolored water because of water lines and hydrants being flushed. City officials said this is an expected result and does not pose a health risk.

Latest Stories