Bond violation motion dropped against Oklahoma superintendent accused of sex crimes

PECKHAM, Okla. (KFOR) – An ex-Oklahoma school superintendent, who is charged with child sex crimes and blackmail, will remain out of jail after a quick scare involving the local Walmart and his own brother.

Gary Young, the long time educator for the Peckham School District, was charged with several crimes back in December after numerous allegations dating all the way back to 1985.

Thursday, Young was back in court, accused of violating his bond agreement, which is keeping him out jail.

It was a quick trip to the Kay County Courthouse for Young.

He was in and out without a word in less than 30 minutes. His attorney and his family surrounded him in the courtroom.

Young is bound to his Blackwell home after being accused of numerous allegations of sexual abuse toward students, teachers and even a member of his own family.

The alleged abuse spans more than two decades.

He is ordered to wear an ankle monitor and forbidden to leave his home unless it’s for church, meeting with his attorney, or a doctor’s appointment.

But two alleged trips to the local Walmart put the long time educator’s so called freedom in question.

The District Attorney filed to send Young back to jail after multiple witnesses said they spotted him at Walmart Supercenter over the holidays.

Among them was one of Young’s past accusers, a teenaged girl who works at the Kay County Walmart. Her attorney tells News 4 she felt “Young showed up to try and intimidate her”.

Three witnesses showed up to testify on Thursday, but just minutes after the hearing started, it was over.

The DA told the judge, “After reviewing surveillance video again, it wasn’t Young who was inside the Walmart. It was his brother.”

However, one of the witnesses present disagreed.

The witness, who also worked at the Walmart, confidently told News 4, “Gary Young went through my line. I spoke to him by name and he answered me.”

Young’s attorney, Mack Martin, did not want to comment, only telling News 4, “We are good.”

Young will still have to wear the ankle monitor. He is scheduled to be back in court in April.