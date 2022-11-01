FORT SILL, Oklahoma (KFOR/Storyful) – The U.S. Army would typically use an artillery rocket system to fire missiles – but not on Halloween! Soldiers based at Fort Sill instead fired off candy with a loud boom, followed by gleeful children racing to pick up each piece.

U.S. Army Fort Sill tweeted, “How else would you expect us to give children candy on Halloween? FIRE MISSION!!!”

The 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion supervised the candy blast.

The truck-mounted HIMARS (M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) has been used by the U.S. Army since the early 1990s in countries such as Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Most recently, the Ukrainian military used the system to fight Russia’s invasion.