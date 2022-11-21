HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KFOR/Storyful) – A house fire might put a slight damper on your Thanksgiving festivities. Firefighters across the country respond to turkey fry fires every year, and want you to see just how fast a fried turkey can turn into a giant fireball.

“Don’t fry inside a home or garage, or on a porch or deck,” said Pennsylvania’s Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, as crew members demonstrated just how quickly things can get out of hand.

The fire department intentionally used too much oil, as is the most common cause of turkey fry fires, followed by not completely defrosting the bird before dipping it into the oil. The ice will immediately become hot steam that can expand and cause the oil to overflow.

Unattended fryers are also common causes of fires.

Firefighters also want to remind you that grease fires can not be put out with water. They recommend keeping a fire extinguisher on hand.

The American Red Cross offers the following cooking safety tips:

Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper, and curtains. Also, keep children and pets at least three feet away.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.

Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.