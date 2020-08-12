Border Protection finds $60 million worth of marijuana in a shipment of limes

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (WLNS) – Border Protection officers found almost 15,000 pounds of marijuana in what was supposed to be a shipment of limes on August 7th.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers scanned a tractor-trailer with an X-ray imaging system. Officers found 622 large packages, containing 14,880 pounds of marijuana.

“International drug trafficking organizations will use whatever means they can think of to try and move their illicit shipments into the U.S.,” said Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of almost $60 million.

