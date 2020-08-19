Boutique bandit caught on camera stealing from stores in three Oklahoma towns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local boutique owners are on high alert after what appears to be the same woman is caught on camera stealing from not one business but six.

“She was just chatty Kathy. Trying to throw me off I think,” said Amanda Meyer, who owns Bronze Seal in El Reno.

Meyer has owned her boutique for nearly four years now. She says she knows how to spot the signs of a shoplifter.

“Said I need to go back to my car and get my credit card,” Meyer said. “I realized after a couple of minutes that there were also several items that were missing.”

A woman was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Meyer’s shop. Meyer says she got away by shoving clothes into her purse while she was in the dressing room.

But Meyer isn’t the only victim.

Just around the corner the woman stopped by Fringe, a hair and lash studio that also sells merchandise.

Again getting away with a bag full of items.

“Two tank tops, two shirts, a pair of jeans,” said Rachel Hudson, who owns Fringe. “I’d be embarrassed if I was her. that she has to do that and take from small businesses.”

And just hours earlier, the suspect seen was in Kingfisher– stealing again.

“She was wearing the same thing. Same sunglasses. She wore a mask in here but she did not there, said Angelita Ridenour, the owner of Angelita & Co. Salon and Spa.

But it doesn’t stop there. Stillwater police sent out photos of an alleged shoplifter three weeks ago.

You can see the suspect also in a surveillance video at Whiskey Creek Boutique, shoving a shirt in her purse, then walking out the door.

According to El Reno’s police reports, the department is identifying the suspect in their cases as the same woman behind the Stillwater thefts.

The boutique owners we spoke with just say it’s time she’s taken off the streets.

“I don’t wish people ill will but if it’s a profession she’s picked, she needs to pick another one,” Ridenour said.

Stillwater Police tell News 4 they do know who the suspect is. The department’s reports were handed over to the Payne County District Attorney.

Police tell us they’re hoping to have a warrant in hand by the end of the day Thursday.

The woman could also be facing charges out of Canadian County and Kingfisher County for the other thefts.

Recent Headlines: